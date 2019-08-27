Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Amanda R. Allen, 35, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120 on a misdemeanor charge of assisting a criminal.
• Justice K. Blonde, 21, of the 100 block of Barry Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on felony charges of battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jack B. Harrell, 41, of the 600 block of Lane 100 Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, arrested at the sheriff’s department on felony charges of criminal confinement and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Matthew R. Mills, 29, of the 5000 block of Baremar Street, Avon, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Gregory E. Parr, 48, of the 8000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on felony charges of contempt of court and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Judi J. Proffitt, 43, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Paige M. Quear, 31, of the 400 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, arrested in the 600 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Theodore R. Richardson, 19, of the 100 block of West C.R. 150N, arrested in the 300 block of South Darling Street on a misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Raymond A. Spaulding, 31, of the 100 block of West Broad Street, on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and theft and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Levi G. Tink, 36, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 40S, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Stacey L. Wagner, 50, of the 100 block of South Kinney Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction.
