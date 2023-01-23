Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Allie M. Barker, 19, of the 6800 block of Fescue Street, Portage, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
• Alexandra J. Baver, 22, of the 400 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Logan D. Casper, 26, of the 800 block of Van Buren Street, Auburn, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amanda L. Dirrim, 29, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Nancy M. Dooley, 20, of the 100 block of North Ancil Street, Sims, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jacinta M. Hefty, 52, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, arrested on South Wayne Street at Fox Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dalonta A. Jones, 20, of the 6000 block of Oxley Drive, Flint, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony fraud and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Griffin W. Leslie, 21, of the 9800 block of Woodstream Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 31, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jeffery A. Phibbs, 45, of the 4200 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested in the 400 block of North Washington Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Darrell M. Robertson, 27, of the 2100 block of Santa Barbara Drive, Flint, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony fraud and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Stephen A. Seager, 38, of the 300 block of Arbor Court, Goshen, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of theft.
• Carlos A. Tijerina Flores, 42, of the 1000 block of Manitou Trails, Iowa City, Iowa, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a charge of invasion of privacy.
• Euriaha J. Wooldridge, 23, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
