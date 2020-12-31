Local police make two arrests in two days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Wednesday and Thursday.
• Lindsay A. Harrington, 43, of the 00 block of West 5th Street, Fremont, arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• April M. Salay, 46, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court — civil.
