ANGOLA — Art Ryan has to be smiling somewhere.
The man who started the Community Sheltered Workshop in Pleasant Lake (now RISE/Easterseals Arc) and former Metropolitan School District of Steuben County teacher, administrator and board of trustees member is also the man who started Music Americana. (You've heard of Ryan Park Elementary School? Same guy. He served the MSD in many capacities for 60 years.)
It began with Angola's celebration of the bicentennial of the United States in 1976 and has been going strong ever since.
Mr. Ryan wanted to start off the party with a musical reminder of why the Fourth of July was celebrated in the first place. So he put together a patriotic lineup of local performers who could share their talents with the community the night before the big celebration on the Fourth. There have been a few years that it was not on the 3rd.
"Mr. Ryan would be pleased that we have been able to return to July 3rd for the event, as that was his plan to kick-off the July 4th holiday in Angola," said Karen Shelton, a member of the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Angola and one of the organizers of the event.
He organized that first concert with his World War II bride, Joan, and the rest is history. It has been held every year since — minus 2020 due to the pandemic — first starting in Angola High School then moving around the community.
Some might remember some hot evenings in the old Angola High School auditorium.
Those days are over, with the concert now being performed in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University.
This year marks the 46th year of the event. Had it not been for the pandemic, this would have been the 47th.
"We had to skip a year due to the virus shut-down," Shelton said.
As it has been since Day 1, the concert is free to the public. Donations will be accepted. All donations received the night of the show are give to Honor Flights Northeast Indiana.
As has been a recent tradition, there will be a tribute to area veterans in a video display that loops continuously prior to the show. The veterans tribute starts at 6 p.m. when the doors open and runs until 7 p.m. when the show begins.
"Currently, we have approximately 125 veterans photographs in our photographic lineup," Shelton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.