ANGOLA — Steuben County police agencies are trying to locate a man wanted on multiple felony charges who has pending charges stemming from a violent June incident and is considered armed.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Fremont Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service in a fugitive investigation to apprehend Kenneth Christopher Campbell, 29, who was listed as residing in Butler when he was arrested in June and is formerly of Fremont.
Campbell is currently wanted in Steuben County on several criminal charges. Charges filed on Aug. 3 include battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; three Level 6 felonies, auto theft, theft of a firearm and intimidation where there’s a treat to commit a forcible felony; and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, a violation of a no-contact order.
Campbell is described as a white male standing 6-feet, 1-inch and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He as brown eyes and brown hair, and was last known to have facial hair. Campbell also has tattoos on both arms and his chest.
It is believed that Campbell may be traveling back and forth between Indiana and Michigan and could be armed. Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, Fremont Police, or your local law enforcement agency.
Campbell’s troubles began after he allegedly strangled a woman to unconsciousness after beating her the night of May 31 at a Fremont residence, court documents said.
Campbell also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the woman, who had just ended a relationship with him, while she was unconscious and took a video of the act and then uploaded it to a pornography website called Pornhub, court records said. He allegedly used the woman’s cell phone to make the video.
After police investigated the initial incident, court records say, the woman was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where a sexual assault investigation commenced.
Meanwhile, at some point during the course of events, Campbell allegedly used the woman’s cell phone to text a male friend of the woman, court records said. The text message asked the man to come to the woman’s bedroom, and he did, sometime June 1.
After the man arrived, Campbell allegedly beat the man to the point of unconsciousness, court records said. When police found him, one of his eyes was swollen shut and he had blood coming out of his nose.
Court records said after beating the man, Campbell was getting ready to strike the man in the back of the head with a hammer but the woman pleaded for him to stop. Campbell eventually left the scene.
Police were called and eventually Campbell was tracked down some three weeks later and was arrested. He was released from the Steuben County Jail the same day he was arraigned, June 24. Then on June 30, police filed a case against Campbell for allegedly violated a no-contact order placed on him in his June 24 arraignment.
To contact the Sheriff’s Department, call 668-1000, ext. 5085. To reach Crime Stoppers, call 668-STOP (7867) or 800-600-HALT (4258). To contact Fremont Police, call 495-9848.
