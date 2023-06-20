ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to make an offer on a property that sits at the corner of the site of construction of the new judicial center in their meeting Monday.
On Monday afternoon Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, tendered a verbal offer to owners of the property that lies in the southeast corner of the site of the judicial center development, at the corner of East Water and South Washington streets.
If property owner Thomas P. Walker accepts the county's offer of approximately $112,000, the county will own the entire block where the judicial center is being constructed.
"It completes your tract," County Attorney Don Stuckey said.
"It's a decent property to have to fill out the campus," Commissioner Andy Laughlin said.
The purchase would also need the approval of the Steuben County Council, the county's fiscal body.
Howard said if the property is acquired, he envisions it being used possibly for additional parking and/or green space. There currently is a rain garden just to the west of the property.
When the county started planning for the construction of the judicial center a couple years ago, Thomas reportedly was not interested in selling his property, which is used as a rental. It currently is vacant.
Discussions with Thomas by county officials occurred recently, Howard said, and the interest had changed.
The $112,000 offer comes from what was an average of two independent appraisals the county obtained on the property. A government entity can pay less than the average of the two appraisals for the purchase of real estate and any improvements on the land, but typically not much more.
Stuckey said the county shouldn't offer more, other than costs that could have arisen from the process of condemnation, had the county chosen that route. Officials have said all along they did not want to condemn the property to acquire it.
County tax records say the property is worth $63,800. There is a two-story house on the property, with a garage and a shed. The lot is 62-feet by 132-feet.
With the exception of the Walker property, the county owned the remainder of the block bordered by South Washington Street on the east, East Water Street on the south, South Martha Street on the west and East South Street on the north when construction began. There were a couple houses on the property that were used for corrections-related purposes. The remainder was parking.
The $26 million, 54,600-square-foot, three-story judicial center has been under construction since September 2022. During Monday's meeting, commissioners said there would be enough money in the bond for the project to cover the cost of the Walker property purchase.
Grant Bucher, project manager with judicial center construction management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, said last week that the project is on schedule. It has a projected opening date of June 2024.
The new judicial center is being built to replace the functions of the existing, historic 1868 Steuben County Courthouse. The move is being made because the existing Courthouse does not meet standards of the Americans With Disabilities Act, is tight on space and has many security failings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.