Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested on Thursday and early Friday by police. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Isaiah L. Gaona, 20, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Taylor N. Gearhart, 32, of the 5600 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at Harcourt Road and Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christina M. Hull, 48, of the 600 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested in the 2900 block of Follett Lane, Fremont on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Clayton W. Rugg, 34, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 1170E, LaGrange, arrested in the 00 block of North S.R. 327 on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy under the issuance of a protective order.
• Mathew S. Sprinkle, 45, of the 600 block of West C.R. 157S, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
