ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved a tax abatement plan for Pine Manor, more commonly known as Miller Poultry, that will help the company with its 60,000-square-foot building expansion that will add 100 jobs over five years.
It is estimated that Miller will be investing some $12 million and $3 million in equipment for the project that officials were excited to get started.
“The size of the project as well as the unique circumstances warrant the modified schedule,” said a proposal presented by Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
It is not very often that the County Council will grant an abatement for 10 years on the real estate, which is something some members urged be done with caution.
“We should be careful with that because it’s setting a precedent,” said Councilman Wil Howard.
The abatement for personal property — equipment — was for five years.
Lee said the SCEDC board will not recommend more than five years on equipment because the value often gets depreciated markedly in the first five years.
Miller, which is south of Orland, has to receive approval on tax abatement from Steuben County because it is not in an incorporated city or town.
With an employment of 414, Miller Poultry is one of the largest employers in Steuben County, and Manager Kevin Diehl said it is becoming more difficult to find staff. Housing is the biggest issue; many of the company’s employees commute in to Steuben County to work.
The company will be paying an average wage of $17.50 an hour. It currently pays its existing staff more than an average of $17.50 an hour. When up and running fully, it is anticipated the payroll will increase by $18.7 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.