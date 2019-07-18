ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Andrew J. Brady, 40, of the 500 block of Smathers Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Deisi Franco, 33, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor unlicensed driver.
• Sean J. Parrott, 41, of the 800 block of Thomas Drive, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
