FORT WAYNE — The Arc of Indiana honored Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana president and CEO, with its 2020 President’s Award.
During a virtual ceremony Friday, the award was presented to Elbrecht, who works at the Easterseals Fort Wayne office but has long-time ties to Steuben County as a summer visitor to Lake James.
Over the past year, Elbrecht was integral in facilitating the merger of RISE Inc., which served disabled workers in Steuben and DeKalb counties for decades, with Easterseals Arc. The new Easterseals RISE maintains the Angola headquarters and facility while working to expand services to its clients.
Elbrecht earned the President’s Award for making an impact in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families that goes “above and beyond,” said a news release. Easterseals board President Mike Foddrill selected Elbrecht to recognize her outstanding leadership in guiding Easterseals Arc through the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This award was completely unexpected, and I am very honored to receive it,” Elbrecht said. “I am proud of the way Easterseals Arc has responded throughout this crisis, but the credit really goes to our entire team. Leadership only succeeds when you can empower and trust the people around you to work together toward a shared purpose.”
Elbrecht has been president and CEO of Easterseals Arc since 2011.
“For the last 10 years, Donna has been a tremendous advocate for people with disabilities, but this year Donna and her team at Easterseals Arc have gone above and beyond in supporting the people we care about through the pandemic and the other challenges that this year has presented to us,” Foddrill said during a virtual announcement of The Arc of Indiana’s annual Impact Awards.
Easterseals Arc is one of 43 local chapters of The Arc of Indiana, which is affiliated with The Arc of The United States.
