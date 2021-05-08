ANGOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic was not about to stop Trine University from educating students on campus this year, and it didn’t halt commencement like it did in 2020.
For the first time since 2019, Trine University held its commencement exercise Saturday in the Keith Busse Athletic and Recreation Center on the Angola campus, the 135th in the university’s history.
The picture was definitely one of a world that is still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all of the graduates, staff, faculty and administration masked for the occasion, though some in the audience were not as requested.
Bringing live commencement back featured a keynote address by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has been instrumental in leading Indiana out of the pandemic, though not without political cost this year during a legislative session that saw lawmakers strip him of some of his executive powers to deal with emergencies.
Nonetheless, it was fitting, perhaps, that Holcomb was on the dais due to his leadership over the effort to bring life back to normal in the Hoosier state.
Commenting on how the university successfully navigated a challenging year due to COVID-19, Trine President Earl Brooks II commended Holcomb for his efforts to guide Indiana out of the pandemic.
“We adapted to the environment around us. We followed the guidance provided by your steady leadership, Governor Holcomb, and certainly graduates, you learned what you came here to learn,” Brooks said. “Throughout this pandemic, you also learned something that you probably didn’t expect to discover. When you arrived on this campus four or five years ago, you learned just how tough you are. You learned how resilient you are. You learned that if you dedicate yourself to achieving, you can accomplish virtually anything.”
In his address, Holcomb reached out to Trine’s graduates to remain in Indiana so they can make contributions to a state that is seeing many strides and leading the nation in a variety of fields.
“You are the secret ingredient to Indiana’s future. We want you to be a part of that with us, too,” Holcomb said. “Now more than ever, Indiana is the place where your dreams can come true. We really are.”
Reflective of Holcomb’s dry sense of humor, twice he called on a mythical commencement speaker’s handbook for direction, one to provide sage words of advice for the graduates and the other to end his speech in a timely fashion. (For the record, Holcomb spoke for 26 minutes.)
In his words of advice, second was Holcomb’s aforementioned appeal to students to remain in Indiana to advance their careers here. First was the importance of Trine University and that it should remain a part of their lives forever.
“Always take Trine with you. Never lose sight of the values you have learned here. That spirit of innovation, that’s who you’ve become,” Holcomb said. “We need your skills, now more than ever to revitalize our nation, to revitalize our infrastructure, to power our homes and cities and to feed the world, to protect our environment and find treatment for diseases, come what may like COVID-19, and to serve our community and society at large.”
Holcomb said the students learned to think creatively and rationally beyond what they were taught in the classroom throughout their time on campus, to be something bigger than themselves.
He encouraged the students to think about how they could serve others beyond what profession they might pursue.
“Think about how you can give back to your community, to your country, to our world, and again, take Trine with you for it will serve you and it will serve us well,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb’s presence marked a tandem appearance by his administration. At the 2019 commencement, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was the keynote. She and Holcomb went on in 2020 to win a resounding reelection campaign.
There were 564 graduates participating from the Class of 2021 and 76 from the Class of 2020 in Saturday’s exercise. Trine didn’t hold commencement exercises in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s exercise was limited to graduates and two guests of each.
Trine’s Jen LaRose said she expected to seat 3,000 guests for the exercise, seated in pairs, distanced, out of an abundance of caution due to the continued pandemic.
A few students earned one degree in 2020 and another in 2021.
Of the students participating in commencement, 470 received undergraduate degrees, 35 received doctor of physical therapy degrees, five received master of physician assistant studies degrees and 130 received other master’s degrees. Of the 130 master’s degrees, 59 also received undergraduate degrees.
Michael Packnett, CEO of Parkview Health, Fort Wayne, a long supporter of the university, received an honorary doctorate of humane letters during the exercise.
He joins the company of Holcomb, who received one in 2018 when he was on campus to present Brooks with a Sagamore of the Wabash award.
“We’re proud to call you an alumnus, Governor,” Brooks said.
For those who couldn’t attend, either because of travel limitations or those imposed by the pandemic, they could watch a live stream of the event. The exercise consistently had more than 1,400 people popping in and out of the broadcast by Trine Broadcasting.
Much like a Zoom meeting, people could share comments in a chat section. Many took advantage of this option to offer their congratulations to graduating loved ones.
One such person was Nazrin Efendizadeh, watching from Turkey, who offered congratulations to her brother, Emin Afandiyev. She also mentioned that Mom could not stop crying.
