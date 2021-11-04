FORT WAYNE — Though it's the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, Fort Wayne-based Master Spas still believes its employees are family, hosting annual outings such as a company picnic at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, breakfast with Santa and harvest festivals.
The company also wants those family members to reach their full potential. A new partnership with Trine University will give Master Spas another avenue to make that happen, providing customized training and an easier pathway for employees to complete a degree through Trine.
"One of the Core Values at Master Spas is Be Exceptional," said Julie Hess, vice president of human resources at Master Spas. "That applies to the work we do, but also to each of us on the team. Partnerships like this allow us to help create a way that our employees can grow their skills and knowledge to help them reach the goals that they set for themselves. Ideally, those team members then stick with us and we benefit from the growth here at Master Spas. It's a win/win situation."
"A growing number of businesses have recognized how opportunities through Trine University can enhance employee satisfaction, productivity and retention," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "We are pleased to make education through Trine more accessible to employees at Master Spas, and look forward to helping its employees reach their educational and career goals."
Through the partnership, Trine and Master Spas will collaborate to offer unique coursework, degree programs or certificates to meet the educational needs of the company's employees.
Master Spas employees who want to pursue a degree through TrineOnline may apply and receive an unofficial transfer credit evaluation, both at no cost. Each employee also will receive individualized advising and 24/7 online tutoring.
Employees may transfer up to 90 credit hours — including prior college credit, training and certificates, and life experience — into Trine degree programs. Trine also offers more than 45 courses utilizing open educational resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs.
In addition, the university will assist Master Spas employees in discovering grant and scholarship opportunities.
Master Spas also will receive access to job posting and recruiting opportunities to attract Trine students and graduates. It also will have access to services through Trine innovation 1, including business planning, marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products or improvements to current processes and products.
Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 45-acre campus, Master Spas has manufactured all of its hot tubs and swim spas in the United States for more than 25 years. The company's management team has more than 200 years of spa manufacturing success, and one of the strongest track records in the industry.
For more information about partnering with Trine, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships
