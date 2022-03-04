The YMCA of Steuben County will be offering a free water safety instruction program as part of its Safety Around Water Program, which is designed to engage and educate kids about the importance of water safety skills and provide youth access to swim lessons.
The free Safety Around Water Program starts Monday, March14, and runs through Friday March 18.
Youth only need to sign up and attend one day of instruction as each day will include the same material. The program will be Monday through Thursday from 6-7 p.m. and on Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
This program is geared toward youth in first through fifth grade.
Through the Safety Around Water Program, kids learn the fundamentals of water safety. During the course, children will learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations — from how to reach the water’s surface if they submerge to safely reaching a pool’s edge or exiting any body of water.
“In many communities, staying safe around water means keeping kids away from water, but water safety is important for all children especially with all of the lakes in our community” said Molly Gates, aquatics director at the YMCA of Steuben County. “Our Safety Around Water Program is a great starting point to not only get kids comfortable in the water, but also teach their parents the importance of developing water safety skills.”
This program is funded through the support of the city of Angola and Gail Friend.
“We would not be able to offer this program without the generous funding from community partners who see the value and importance of teaching water safety,” said Sarah Funkhouser, Steuben Y CEO.
Families interested in signing up for Safety Around Water Program can do so by visiting the Y’s website at ymcasteuben.org, or calling 668-3607.
For more information please call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
