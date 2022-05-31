Chicken barbecue to benefit Riding Center
ANGOLA — On Saturday, June 11, a chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held beginning at 10 a.m. to benefit the Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County.
The sale will be located at Tractor Supply Co.’s parking lot, 1807 N. Wayne St.
The cost of a half chicken will be $6. The cooking will be done by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis. Chicken was donated by Miller Poultry, Orland.
