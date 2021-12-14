ANGOLA — After a little more than a year on the job, Steuben County Surveyor Mike Ruff is hanging up his transit.
Ruff was selected to serve as surveyor in October 2020 after the sudden Sept. 29, 2020, death of longtime Surveyor Larry Gilbert.
The Steuben County Republican Party will hold a caucus on Dec. 30 at the Pleasant Township Trustee building on 2510 N. C.R. 200W at 6 p.m., announced Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican Central Committee chairman.
People wanting to run for the position must file Form CEB-5, which can be found online at in.gov/sos/elections/4564.
More candidate information can be obtained from Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan in the Steuben County Courthouse or by calling 668-1000, ext. 2240, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ruff had made it known that he was not going to run for reelection next year during this year's budget-writing process.
He did manage to get the Steuben County Council to add money to beef up the field staff for the surveyor's office, which had been pared down to only the surveyor himself when Gilbert was in office.
In October, the Steuben County Council approved allowing Ruff to hire a chief deputy at a wage of $45,000. In doing so, that also set Ruff’s salary because of state statute that says the surveyor’s salary must be 1 1/2 times that of the chief deputy. In essence, that put Ruff’s salary at $67,500, which was greater than the $57,000 that had been penciled in the 2022 budget originally by council.
Ruff had been seeking a deputy and a surveyor in training to fill out his field staff.
Ruff has said that he won’t run for election when his post comes up in 2022, so he would like to get someone trained up to take over the surveyor’s position.
Ruff said it has been difficult to keep up with the amount of work facing the surveyor and his ability to do all the work himself.
“Our system is going downhill because it is not being maintained,” Ruff said.
The chief deputy surveyor position was one of six new positions added to the county’s payroll for 2022 after years of freezes on hiring additional staff.
