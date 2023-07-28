ORLAND — Here are the activities coming up at this weekend’s Vermont Settlement Days festival in Orland, the birthplace of Steuben County.
Friday
6 p.m. Mud Volleyball Brackets Announced Live on Vermont Settlement Facebook Page
6-9 p.m. Black Moon Revival
7 p.m. 5k Run/walk starts at Orland Town Park, sponsored by Legend’s Land O’ Lakes Running Club.
Saturday
6:30 a.m., Orland Lions Club pancake breakfast at the Orland Community Building
8:30 a.m., OTYL 10U 12U baseball tourna.m.ent
10 a.m.,Parade line up starts at OCE
11 a.m., Parade starts
11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Kids Inflatables — Sponsored by Miller Poultry
11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Crafters row, food trucks, antique tractors
2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Smash a car with the Orland Fire Department
12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Kids Crafts and Joyce Public Library Read Aloud Story Time at Upper Pavilion
12 p.m. — 1:30 p.m., Mark Ha.m.m on the Main Stage
12 p.m. — 12:30 p.m., Mud Volleyball check in, No Late Registrations Will Be Allowed
12 p.m., Silent Suction Bidding Starts
12 p.m., Voting for Little Mister / Miss Vermont Settlement starts, ages 4-8
1 p.m., Mud Volleyball starts
2 p.m. — 3:30, Chris Robison on the Main Stage
4p.m. — 6 p.m., Fog Delay on the Main Stage
5 p.m., Redneck Relay / Tug-O-War 15 years and up, 2 person tea.m.s
5p.m. — 6 p.m., Fishing Derby (Bring your own gear), Sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 3423
6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m., Showdown on the Main Stage
7 p.m.. Chicken Poo Bingo
Sunday
8:30 a.m., 10U 12U Baseball Tourna.m.ent
10 a.m., Cricket Spitting Contest (Crickets Provided)
10 a.m., Jaws Demonstration by the Orland Fire Department
11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Crafters Row, Food Vendors
11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Kids Inflatables — Sponsored by Miller Poultry
11 a.m., Pedal Pull Registration Starts
11 a.m., Duck Race Registration
11:30 a.m., Tricycle/bicycle race at Track
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Pedal Pull
12 p.m. — 4 p.m., Cornhole Tourna.m.ent
12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Kids Crafts and Joyce Public Library Read Aloud Story Time at Upper Pavilion
12 p.m. — 2 p.m., Ben Leu on the Main Stage
12 p.m. — 3 p.m., Marks Ark Exotic Animals
1 p.m. — 3 p.m., SCSD K-9 available for Q & A
1 p.m., Silent Auction Bidding Ends
1 p.m., Little Mister/Miss Voting Ends
1 p.m. Duck Race Begins — Sponsored by Orland Park Department
2 p.m. — 4 p.m., Mr Foa.m. Party — Sponsored by We Got It Logistics
2 p.m., Ice Crea.m. Eating Contest
2:15 p.m., Silent Auction Winner Announced on Main Stage
2:15 p.m., Little Mister/Miss Winners Announced on Main Stage
2:30 p.m., Frog Jumping Contest (Bring your own frog)
2:30 p.m. — 4 p.m., Jim Weber and Erica Lash on the Main Stage
3 p.m., Turtle Race (Bring your own turtle)
4 p.m., Baby Crawling Contest (12 Months and Under) — Sponsored by Steuben County WIC
