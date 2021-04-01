FORT WAYNE — At a time when the Indiana Legislature is poised to enact legislation that could threaten Indiana-protected wetlands, a conservation group is celebrating the fact it is protecting wetlands, including at one significant site in Steuben County.
Ducks Unlimited and numerous partners protected, enhanced or restored 678 acres of wetland and grassland habitat on seven Indiana project sites in 2020, greatly improving water quality and wildlife habitat, DU said in a news release.
“Nearly 90% of Indiana’s wetlands have been lost due to human development,” said Dane Cramer, DU regional biologist for Indiana. “Our landscape-level conservation efforts help more than ducks. Wetlands benefit local residents by reducing flooding risk, improving water quality and boosting the economy.”
The milestones in 2020 were achieved with field staff taking extra precautions and using creative solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at a time when Indiana’s state-protected wetlands face unprecedented threats in the legislature.
The acres conserved added to a sizeable historical investment in Indiana. Over the last 30 years, Ducks Unlimited has completed more than 600 projects which conserved nearly 33,000 wetland and grassland acres across the state, investing more than $19 million in wetland habitats.
This has included previous projects in Steuben County, including at earlier work at Cedar Swamp and Crane Marsh, both of which are in the Fremont area.
Numerous partners contributed to the projects, with federal funding from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) and the Great Lakes Fish & Wildlife Restoration Act.
To be successful, voluntary wetlands conservation efforts from DU and other groups rely on state and federal protections which prevent further habitat loss.
Senate Bill 389 would completely eliminate Indiana’s isolated wetland protection program. This bill could come up for a vote in the House on Monday.
The state’s wetland protection program is structured to conserve the state’s wetlands not otherwise protected by section 404 of the Federal Clean Water Act.
“If this legislation is passed in its current form, hundreds of thousands of acres of wetlands would be at risk of unmitigated draining and filling,” the DU news release said.
The bill was approved by the Senate and now awaits debate in the House.
Here are highlights from the 2020 work done by Ducks Unlimited:
Steuben County
The 400-acre Cedar Swamp Wetland Conservation Area got a big fix that will keep a beloved wetland productive for future generations of waterfowl and nature lovers. DU and several partners engineered and installed infrastructure needed for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to properly maintain water levels.
Newton County
The 9,956-acre Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area includes nearly 1,200 acres of managed emergent marshes, forested wetlands, open water habitats, upland habitats and at its center, the 1,000-acre J.C. Murphey Lake. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and DU will be starting three restoration projects here this year that will improve 330 acres.
Jackson County
Ducks Unlimited is using license plate sales to help fund the restoration and enhancement of two wetlands in Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest. The effort is a partnership between DU, the National Wild Turkey Federation and the U.S. Forest Service. Construction will begin this summer on two wetlands near Houston resulting in 19 acres of improved habitat, increased wetland acreage, improved water-level management and wetland productivity.
For a complete report of 2020 activities and a look into what’s planned for 2021 and beyond, see the Indiana Conservation Report and visit ducks.org/Indiana.
