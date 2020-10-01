Ashley and Steuben County government have been awarded Local Government Cooperation Awards for their collaboration on building infrastructure for Brightmark, a plastic waste-to-fuel company that’s finishing up on its construction on the east edge of Ashley in Steuben County. The town and Steuben County partnered on getting grants for the work that not only will serve Brightmark, but will allow for future expansion. In the photo at left are Anton Karl Neff, president of the Indiana Association of Counties, left, and Karen McEntarfer, clerk-treasurer for Ashley. In the photo at right are Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty, left, and Neff. The awards, announced last week, were presented Wednesday.
