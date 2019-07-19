ANGOLA — Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Isaac Lee said Thursday the communities of Ashley, Hudson, Clear Lake and Orland will no longer be financially obligated to contribute to a housing strategy being spearheaded by the SCEDC.
Due to grant monies received, Lee said, those communities will no longer be asked for financial support.
“Respectfully, they will still be asked to be at the table,” Lee said. “They will still be able to say yes or no they do or do not want to participate in the strategy.”
The strategy will still be county-wide and the SCEDC has been positioned as the lead, he said, to put everything on more neutral ground.
Originally, each community was going to be asked to be financially responsible for a portion, but grant monies received from players such as utility companies made things happen faster than anticipated.
“It went faster than we could circle the wagons,” he said. “We had enough in funds to move forward once we got just the main contributors.”
