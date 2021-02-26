ORLAND — Prairie Heights High School students were in shock Friday morning as they gathered to mourn and pay respects to a fallen classmate, Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, who lost his life Thursday night in a wreck in rural Steuben County.
Then later Friday morning, police announced Tyler’s brother, Chace, 14, a Prairie Heights Middle School student, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, from the injuries he sustained in the crash that occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The brothers were Orland residents.
Tyler was declared dead at the scene after he reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head on and splitting the car in two, said a news release from the Steuben Sheriff’s Department.
Chace was flown to Parkview in critical but stable condition Thursday but would die at about 10 a.m. Friday.
The wreck occurred on C.R. 675W, south of S.R. 120, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police 9-1-1 records said.
Friday morning, first just a couple then many more students started gathering at the scene of the wreck.
One was Gavin Roberts, a Prairie Heights wrestling teammate of Tyler, whom he considered one of his best friends.
As Gavin and his fellow Prairie Heights High School classmates congregated early Friday at the scene of a crash that took their friend from this earth, along with brother, Chace, they cried, they hugged, their faces reddened from grief and the early morning chill.
They sifted through debris along C.R. 675W, left behind after cleanup from the Thursday night wreck, searching for anything to grasp on to.
Classmate Chloe Riehl bent over to pick up an item and showed her friends. It was a set of sunglasses frames that apparently belonged to Tyler.
“No, no,” one of the three girls looking at the glasses said.
They stood in a circle, silent, staring at the ground.
Gavin looked at Chloe. They were in disbelief.
“I can’t believe it,” Chloe said, her friends echoing her sentiment between the tears.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Prairie Heights community mourns the loss of two of our students. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” said a statement from Jeff Reed, superintendent at Prairie Heights Community Schools.
The school made available counselors, members of the clergy and other adults for support on Friday. Reed said as long as students seek out help, it will be available well into the future.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Reed said. “Counselors will continue to be on hand to offer any needed emotional support to staff and students in the coming days as we grieve this tragic loss. As always, in times of crisis and loss, we know that our Panther community will rally around one another as we are #PantherStrong!”
Winter homecoming activities scheduled for Friday night were called off.
“We have counselors, multiple preachers came in, just helping everybody get through it,” Gavin said. “Our wrestling coach is there helping us out. Everybody’s there. The whole community is wrapped around us right now.”
While there were many tears and hugs at the scene of the crash, the students shared fond memories of Tyler, who was snatched up at such a young age.
“He was always emotionally strong. He was always there when we needed him. We’ve had a lot of fun memories today, and he’d eat me alive if he knew I was crying over this, telling me to get tougher. That’s just the kind of guy he was, but he was my best friend, one of my best friends. It just hurts to see that he was gone so soon,” Gavin said.
Two weeks ago, Tyler was wrestling in the semi-state tournament, after he took third in the regional meet the week prior. Gavin wrestled in the same regional meet, having taken fourth in regionals.
Gavin said Tyler’s real skill was on the baseball diamond.
“He was good at baseball. He was real good at baseball. He would have went far,” Gavin said.
One by one the vehicles pulled up to the crash scene as classmates and family members gathered to see where Tyler’s 2012 Lexus IS2 went off the road, striking a sizeable tree on the east side, the tree that split the car in two, ejecting the brothers.
A report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said it was not known whether the boys were wearing seat belts. The vehicle’s airbags did deploy.
The roadway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene Thursday by Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Samaritan Helicopter and the Angola Police Department.
