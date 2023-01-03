ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced the promotion of two employees.
Promoted were Ashley M. Boone and Michelle R. “Shelly” Crowl.
Boone has been named loan officer. She has been with the bank since 2019 and was previously serving as loan processor. Boone is a 2017 graduate of Fremont High School, a 2022 graduate of Ivy Tech, with an associates degree in business administration, and is currently attending Purdue University Fort Wayne to complete her bachelors degree in business management in 2024.
Boone’s primary responsibilities include mortgage and consumer lending, in addition to loan processing. Boone has been an active volunteer at the Steuben County Humane Society since 2020.
Crowl has been named loan originator. She has been with the bank since 1993 and was previously serving as senior loan processor.
Crowl is a graduate of Hamilton High School and a 1990 graduate of International Business College. Her primary responsibilities include mortgage and consumer loan application originations, in addition to loan processing.
Crowl currently serves as vice president of the Hamilton Community Schools Cash for College program.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.