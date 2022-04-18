INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana continues to inch upward, but the March numbers are still well under what's considered full employment.
Even as the unemployment rates increase by just tenths of a percentage point, the labor force and number of people employed also are growing correspondingly in some northeast Indiana counties as more people enter the job market and find work.
“The demand for workers in northeast Indiana continues to outpace the supply,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “But one could also view the continuing worker shortage as a long-term silver lining for job seekers."
While the unemployment rates inched up ever-so-slightly, some of the lowest rates in the state could be found in northeast Indiana.
Once again, LaGrange County had the lowest rate in the state, at 1.7%, up from 1.6% in February. Steuben County (2.0%) was tied for fifth lowest in the state with six other counties, including Adams in northeast Indiana.
DeKalb (2.1%) and Whitley (2.2%) weren't that far behind in the rankings. Noble and Allen, both at 2.6%, were in the top half of the state for unemployment, ranking wise.
“When we compare March of this year to March 2021, we are seeing fewer unemployed workers in northeast Indiana but the month-over-month comparison is essentially flat,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “These numbers are not seasonally adjusted so we have to be cautious in trying to interpret the monthly change, especially as we head into the summer hiring season."
Nonetheless, employers across the region are still clamoring for employees and wages continue to climb.
In a government meeting last week, officials from Miller Poultry, Orland, Steuben County's largest employer, reported that more than half of its nearly 1,000 workers are from a temporary agency or agencies.
To get workers to the chicken processing plant that lies near the Steuben-LaGrange border, the company has been transporting workers regularly from Angola and Fort Wayne.
"Anecdotally, it appears employers are doing a lot of good things to attract workers, including stepping up to the plate by increasing wages," Farrant said. "Some may also be prompted to consider other factors related to job quality, such as economic mobility in terms of training and wealth building, safety, respect, a sense of purpose, and giving workers a voice that can influence change in a workplace. If overall job quality is improved as a result of the predicament we find ourselves in, that’s a good outcome.”
In terms of labor force, Allen (187,415), DeKalb (22,121) and Whitley (17,626) counties experienced gains. LaGrange (20,601), Noble (21,770) and Steuben (19,797) counties experienced slight declines in their labor forces.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in March from 2.3% in February, a record low since the Indiana Department of Workforce Development started keeping records in 1976, the agency announced Friday.
This marks the sixth consecutive month the unemployment rate has been below 3%, a far cry from the 16.9% rate the state hit in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered certain businesses to close to halt the spread of the new virus.
Now that we aren’t seeing the pandemic-related fluctuations that we saw over the past two years, we need to start looking at the monthly numbers with a different perspective, not expect wild changes up or down every 30 days or so. Regardless, the job market remains strong locally, so employers can expect to compete for available workers for at least the next few months, especially if they are looking to fill skilled positions," Blakeman said.
