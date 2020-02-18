HAMILTON — Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School celebrated homecoming on Friday.
Between the boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball games, Eli McNaughton and Estelle Kartheiser were crowned king and queen in a ceremony on the basketball floor.
During the event, the king’s and queen’s court was also introduced, with two couples per grade with three couples for the senior class.
The king and queen candidates and members of the court were marched through a pair of pillars then were introduced.
As McNaughton and Kartheiser marched through Kartheiser sported a large bouquet of flowers as well as her sash and tiara.
The court included freshmen Delaney Stuckey and Kody Ellert and Krysta Mullen and Caleb Lepper. Sophomores included Alyssa Wolfe and Caleb Creager and Kaily Kranwinkle and Dawson Miller. Juniors were Matheus Puppio and Jersey Ramos and Autumn Graber and Andre Dolinski. Seniors were Connnie Hart and Matt Cobb and Sky Jackson and Alex Thain.
