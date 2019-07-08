Several people arrested by police over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday though Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Paige R. Bowers, 27, of the 5000 block of Rowland Road, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on S.R. 120 West on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Claudio R. Castro, 27, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and unlicensed driver.
• Roman Flores-Hernandez, 35, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested at Wayne and Henry streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Abby L. Freshwater, 48, of the 500 block of North C.R. 700E, arrested at Maumee and Summit streets on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 33, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony welfare fraud.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 23, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested on Feather Valley Road at C.R. 100E on a felony charge of auto theft.
• Vinicius Pereira-Coelho, 23, of the 300 block of Kope Kon Point, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, operating with .08-.15 blood alcohol content, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances and felony illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Christopher S. Ritchie, 41, of the 1000 block of C.R. 57, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Samuel N. Shepherd III, 21, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Public Square on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Brianna L. Whiteman, 26, of the 300 block of Village Green Drive, Angola, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
