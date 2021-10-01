ANGOLA — The Bee's Knees is back.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic (sound familiar?) the signature event for the Steuben County Council on Aging returns Thursday, with a night of fun with flappers and men who are dapper.
The 1920s-themed event is being held at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101B, Crooked Lake, in the Steuben County Park. It is Thursday from 6-10 p.m. Tickets, which are $60 per person, must be purchased by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3B4C9p6 and at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St.
"This fundraiser is extremely important to our organization in being able to continue to grow the programs, activities and events we offer to our seniors," said Jamie Woodyard, executive director of the Council on Aging. The programs offered to older residents are through The Heritage Club, the recently opened headquarters of the Council on Aging.
During the event, there will be music by the band Loose Grip, a best 1920s glad rags contest, whiskey and wine pull, live and silent auctions and food.
"We've got lots and lots of food from 6 autumns," Woodyard said.
Auction items are many. Some of the live auction items include exotic vacation getaways, entertainment on the lake and a plane ride for two, to mention a few. The items can be viewed but not bid on through the link above.
"We have eight live items and we have about 80 silent auction items," Woodyard said.
This roaring '20s party encourages people to dress up in their glad rags.
"Dressing up is optional but it is encouraged," Woodyard said.
Among other things, at least some of the proceeds are going to go to help add equipment to The Heritage Club's exercise facility.
"The Heritage Club’s mission is to help members live their best lives by fostering a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being. We want our seniors to stay active, involved and independent. With our programs and services, we are improving the lives of the seniors in our community. Through our programs and services seniors can get together to socialize, exercise, get support and/or information on senior resources, health information and screening, or benefit from the many other programs and services provided, such as senior transportation services," Woodyard said.
At some point during the event, there will be a special presentation that will be a permanent feature of The Heritage Club's outdoor garden, which was built by volunteers with the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club.
