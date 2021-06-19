Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.