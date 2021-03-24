INDIANAPOLIS — The House Natural Resources Committee has declined to take up legislation passed by the Senate that would create a state-sponsored carbon market in Indiana so far, but the bill's author says she isn't worried.
Senate Bill 373 was originally scheduled to get a hearing in the House Natural Resources Committee Tuesday morning, but was later removed from the list of bills to be read.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, who authored the bill, which the Republican-controlled Senate approved 33-16 in February, said the legislation was pulled from the House Natural Resource Committee's calendar because the bill's primary House sponsor, Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, is planning to introduce an amendment.
"I haven't seen all the language of the amendment, we're still waiting on that, but Rep. Lehe and I have been discussing it and we think it moves the bill farther or closer to fruition," Glick said Tuesday.
The original proposal would charge the Indiana State Department of Agriculture with creating a panel of technical advisors and verifiers who would work with landowners wanting to set aside property for carbon sequestration.
Under the voluntary program, forest owners and farmers could sell carbon credits to companies looking to offset their carbon footprint.
In February, Glick touted the legislation as a win-win outcome for both Indiana's agricultural community and environmental conservation efforts. She has said it would also provide a way for Hoosier companies looking to purchase carbon offsets to keep their money in the state.
Glick said Lehe is working on putting together a task force that will get Purdue University and possibly other research universities in the state involved in the conversation on establishing and administrating a carbon market.
"I think overall it's probably a good thing in that we might get broader coverage and we may have some university people involved in the actual clearinghouse portion of the bill, which is where (Indiana State Department of Agriculture) would establish a list of the verifiers and who the individuals who might be interested in going into this carbon credit program would get additional information from concerning what they have to do to get themselves qualified," she said. "So, it's a positive thing."
Glick said while the amendment could change the date the program can begin, she's encouraged that it is still moving in the right direction rather than dying in committee.
"It's not as quickly as I hoped, but that's alright," she said. "It's still moving and we haven't lost it yet."
Getting environmental laws passed has in the Indiana General Assembly has been a difficult proposition of late. Approximately two-thirds of the environmental bills introduced during the current 2021 legislative session have died in committee, according to the Indianapolis Star.
