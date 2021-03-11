FORT WAYNE — RE/MAX Results’ Angola office was recently recognized as the top RE/MAX office in Indiana for a single office in a small market for closed sales and transactions.
The Angola office received the designation during a recent awards ceremony, where RE/MAX Results, which has five offices in northern and central Indiana, also honored more than 80 associates for their sales achievements in 2020.
Award winners were recognized at the RE/MAX Results Awards Celebration on Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.
“We’re very proud to have such a strong team representing RE/MAX in northern Indiana and look forward to each associate’s continued success,” Todd Stock, broker/owner of RE/MAX Results said in a news release.
RE/MAX Results received recognition from RE/MAX Integra-Indiana as the Top Multi-Office Company in the state for number of transactions for 2020.
In addition, RE/MAX Results was recognized as the Top Contributing RE/MAX Company in Indiana for the Children’s Miracle Network. RE/MAX Results agents donated over $103,000 in 2020 to Riley Hospital for Children. Additionally, the Warsaw office was #1 in the state and #2 in the nation for donations from a single RE/MAX office.
RE/MAX Results company awards included:
Angola
Top Individual: Tony Isa
Top Team: No Hassles Team
Fort Wayne North
Top Individual: Susanne Rippey
Top Team: Tug & Judi Pierson
Fort Wayne Southwest
Top Individual: Dave McDaniel
Top Team: Shannon Persinger Team
Goshen
Top Individual: Steve Miller
Top Team: Chantel Boone Real Estate Group
Warsaw
Top Individual: Patrick Pfefferkorn
Top Team: The James Bausch Team
Top Agent in Closed Sales: Steve Miller, Goshen
Top Agent in Number of Transactions: Steve Miller, Goshen
Top Team in Closed Sales: Chantel Boone Real Estate Group, Goshen
#4 RE/MAX Agent in Indiana for Units and #5 Agent for Closed Sales: Steve Miller, Goshen
RE/MAX Integra-Indiana Rising Star Team Award: The Miller Team, Fort Wayne North
