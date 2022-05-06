GARRETT — Personnel changes are underway at the Garrett Police Department.
Mayor Todd Fiandt confirmed the termination of Chief Roland McPherson on Thursday morning, a day after asking the chief for his resignation. Fiandt said the termination was a result of performance-related issues.
The Garrett Police Department recently came under fire when DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner called out the department for its handling of a crime scene/death investigation in May 2020. Winebrenner said the investigation into the murder of David Converset was significantly compromised by the failure of the Garrett Police Department to have their detective respond to the scene, which is required by the DeKalb County Death and Serious Bodily Injury Investigation Protocol.
Ultimately, an Indiana State Police detective was able to gather enough evidence to charge Michelle Converset. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, but many pieces of evidence were not able to be developed because of Garrett Police Department’s delay and failure to follow the protocol, Winebrenner said.
With McPherson’s termination, Fiandt announced the hiring of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gerald Kline, who currently works as a School Resource Officer for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
A swearing-in ceremony is planned at the June 7 Board of Works and Public Safety meeting. Kline plans on finishing off the school year.
He has served as student resource officer for the past eight years. A Garrett native, he attended leadership classes and various police training through 34-years in law enforcement. In his career, Kline has worn a number of hats, including as Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor, road deputy and chief deputy of the department.
“Gerald is a family man and devoted to not only his family and the county of DeKalb, but has the City of Garrett in his best interest,” Fiandt said.
Kline says that he is honored to serve as the next Garrett police chief.
Garrett Police Captain Craig Pepple will serve as interim chief until Kline’s official hiring date following the end of the school year.
Fiandt hired McPherson in June 2016 following his dismissal of former chief Keith Hefner in February 2016.
