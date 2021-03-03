ANGOLA — Two pedestrians were injured in an accident in the 500 block of North Wayne Street Monday night, Angola Police are reporting.
The investigation shows a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven southbound by Ronald Brown, 79, Pleasant Lake, struck two pedestrians in the road.
One of the victims was a 21-year-old woman and the other a 16-year-old male. Police have not released the names of the victims.
Both victims were transported by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment and were later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Samaritan helicopter for further treatment.
In a report distributed by police late Tuesday, the woman was listed in critical condition and the male in stable condition.
Angola Police were assisted at the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Angola Fire Department and Steuben County EMS.
The accident remains under investigation.
