ANGOLA — The theme of this year's Earth Fest at Buck Lake Ranch is "habitat."
Hosted by Trine University's SPEAK for the Earth, the event will feature music, speakers, vendors and organizations from throughout the area on April 25.
As a lead-in to the annual festival, which draws hundreds of guests every year, SPEAK advisor Brandy DePriest has scheduled a series of talks at the university. They are accessible to students and open to the general public. Admission is free.
All the talks will be in Wells Theatre in Taylor Hall and last about 30 minutes with a question-and-answer period to follow.
Lakes country
The first speaker in the series will be Blue Heron Ministries Executive Director Nate Simons on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
Simons will talk on the "Recovery of Lakes Country's Native Habitats." He possesses a wealth of knowledge about pre-pioneer northeastern Indiana and has recently led a unique project to duplicate an oak savanna that may have flourished in the area in a small plot at Pokagon State Park.
A registered landscape architect, Simons graduated with Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and Bachelor of Science degrees from Ball State University with a minor in Natural Resources in 1985.
DePriest described Simons as "an above-average botanist" with an interest in historic modeling of wetland, prairie, savanna and oak woodland communities. Blue Heron, a non-profit organization, restores wild places through the control of exotic and invasive species, reintroduces native plant species and provides prescribed fire management.
Native plants
Martha Ferguson, who operates Riverview Native Nursery in DeKalb County, will talk about the beauty and biodiversity of native plants on March 19 at 6 p.m.
The audience will learn about landscape-worthy native plants, their ecological benefit and how to use them in the garden.
Ferguson will also invite people to create a Homegrown National Park. The idea comes from Doug Tallamy's book, "Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard."
Ferguson has grown native plants for 30 years. She is a Master Naturalist and advanced Master Gardener who directed the garden restoration project at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City. She also consults with homeowners for Fort Wayne's rain garden program.
Ferguson is the chair of the program committee for the Northeast Chapter of Indiana Native Plant Society. The nonprofit society represents Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
Funding habitats
On March 26 at 6 p.m., Tim Maloney of the Hoosier Environmental Council will present "Funding Wildlife Habitats."
Maloney is senior policy director at the Hoosier Environmental Council, leading its land initiatives. Founded 37 years ago, HEC is the largest statewide environmental policy organization in Indiana.
Maloney's talk will concern wildlife habitat conservation funding — its past impact, the decline in funding and why new funding is needed.
He has served as HEC's executive director and previously as its Natural Heritage director. Maloney has been chair of the Hoosier Chapter of the Sierra Club and a field organizer for the Sierra Club and National Clean Air Coalition.
Among his extensive volunteer activities, Maloney has served on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. He was a founding member of the HEC Board of Directors.
Maloney has a bachelors degree in Forensic Studies /Psychology from Indiana University.
Stormwater
The final speaker in the series is the City of Angola's MS4 Coordinator Kristen Thomas on April 2 at 6 p.m.
The talk will provide a brief description of the city's stormwater program, what stormwater is and why Angola residents should be concerned about it.
Thomas took the role in 2018 and currently serves as both the stormwater coordinator and floodplain administrator for the city. Prior to assuming her current position, she was involved in the public health field for more than 20 years.
She traveled throughout Indiana as a food safety inspection training specialist for the Indiana State Department of Health and worked as administrator of the Steuben County Health Department. Thomas holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Tri-State University, majoring in Biology.
To stay up to date on SPEAK's speaker series and events, like the page on Facebook at "Trine SPEAK for the Earth."
Vendors and organizations that fit the theme of this year's Earth Fest are welcomed. The event is free for guests and vendors; sponsorships are being accepted.
For details, contact DePriest at 665-4205. Registration for tables is required at signupgenius.com/go/20F0E4CA8AF2BA5FC1-earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.