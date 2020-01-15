HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees conducted its organizational meeting Monday and re-elected Mark Gould to serve as board president.
Jeremy Hill was elected as vice president, and Stacey Shull was elected as board secretary.
Warrick & Boyn were appointed as legal counsel for the board. Brittany Taylor will continue to serve as the school corporation treasurer, and Claire Smith will serve as deputy treasurer.
The school board will serve as the district’s finance committee with Gould as president and Shull as secretary. Gould also will serve as the district’s delegate to the Indiana School Boards Association.
School district Superintendent Tony Cassel will be the district’s representative on the Hamilton Park Board, and Gould will serve on the Hamilton Redevelopment Committee.
Hill and board member Jamy Merritt will serve on the district’s negotiation committee.
