BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Police officers from numerous area agencies have been on the scene of a standoff with a man in a home on C.R. 1050E in rural LaGrange County since about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police were called to the residence that's a mile west of the Prairie Heights Community Schools campus after a report of a domestic dispute at a home that has had a history of domestic troubles, police said.
After the first police units arrived, a woman in the residence was able to get out, police said.
She reportedly had been held at rifle point by a man, police said.
The woman was seen later in a LaGrange County Sheriff's vehicle being interviewed by a detective.
Meanwhile, due to threat of a rifle involved, numerous police units were called in to assist in getting the man out of either a residence or an outbuilding, including the Strategic Response Team from the Auburn Police Department. One armored vehicle was brought in.
Police set up a command center outside the residence. In addition, back up units from numerous agencies were staged at the United Methodist Church parking lot at the intersection of C.R. 1050E and U.S. 20.
Police were on the scene well after noon.
The man was not responding to cell phone calls or audio commands from police on the scene.
Police said they have had previous incidents with the man. No names have been released.
Wednesday's incident was not like a standoff that drew a huge police response April 12 in Kendallville when a man was fatally shot after a shootout with police from an apartment unit in town.
Many of the same police officers involved in that case were on the scene Wednesday in LaGrange.
Check back for updates.
