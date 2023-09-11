ANGOLA — Around 100 students gathered for Trine University’s annual ceremony in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Monday.
The memorial service opened with the national anthem played by the university marching band and a minute of silence.
“Twenty-two years ago, our nation faced a moment of unparalleled horror and heartache as we witnessed the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the heroic passengers of Flight 93 over Pennsylvania,” said Trine President John Shannon.
Shock waves
“The shock waves of that fateful day, he said, reverberated across the globe and shook the very foundations of our society, but though darkness and despair the indomitable American spirit shone even brighter,” Shannon continuted.
Shannon urged the participants of the ceremony to remember the first responders, firefighters, police officers and paramedics who rushed to danger with no hesitation, united by a shared sense of duty and compassion exemplifying “the true meaning of heroism” and serving as a testament of national “resilience and strength.”
“We remember the families who lost loved ones whose lives were forever changed in an instant,” said Shannon. “Their grief, the grief they endured and continue to endure is immeasurable.”
Grieving yet today
He said that from the grief of those who lost their loved ones in that tragedy emerged a remarkable spirit of unity and solidarity as communities came together to support one another including in the armed forces deployed to distant lands to protect homeland and defend its freedoms.
“Their limitless sacrifices and unbounded dedication to our nation keep us secure and free,” said Shannon.
He said that while remembering those who were lost, the nation should also reaffirm its commitment to the values that define it, such as freedom and democracy.
“We must stand resolute against those who seek to undermine these ideals, ensuring that the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001, were not in vain,” said Shannon.
Go and serve
He asked the participants of the ceremony to go forth serving the principles that built the nation not only in waving flags and singing anthems, but also in mundane things, such as being “a good neighbor, a compassionate friend and a responsible and caring citizen.”
“As we honor the memory of 9/11 victims and heroes, let us commit to building a future that reflects the values of unity, tolerance and empathy,” said Shannon. “Let’s stand together against hatred, bigotry and violence for these are the very things that our enemy sought to spread on that fateful day.”
At the end of the ceremony, the university band played “God Bless America.” The students, whose participation was voluntary, said they came to show their respect to those who were lost and to show respect to the country, as Allie Moss and Chase Kuzma, freshmen at Trine, said.
Another Trine freshman Maisyn Shay said her family was big on supporting the country and everybody who lost their lives, and that her father was in the military, and that was why she came to the Trine ceremony.
“May we always remember the extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice that emerged from that tragic day, may the memory of those losses inspire us to be better, and to always strive for more perfect union and for liberty and justice for all,” Shannon said in conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.