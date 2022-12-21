Four people arrested by area police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joshua J. Knapp, 27, of the 3800 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Brent L. Martinez, 33, address not listed, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 935E on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia and on a fugitive warrant.
• Austin L. Mast, 19, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Christine A. Miller, 31, of the 100 block of South C.R. 325W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
