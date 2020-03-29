ANGOLA — Angola therapist Pegi Boswell is a Certified Gottman Marriage Counselor.
After two and a half years of intense study, Boswell, who operates the Sante Group in Angola, is the second therapist in the state of Indiana to achieve the certification.
“I am so proud to be part of the Gottman Referral Network and to have had the opportunity to learn from Drs. John and Julie Gottman as well as all of the highly respected professionals at The Gottman Institute,” said Boswell.
Only 200 people across the nation have been able to meet the requirements of the program, which boasts 45 years of scientific research into what makes marriage work.
Every therapist in the Sante Group has received at least the second level of Gottman training.
“That’s very unique,” said Boswell. There is significant cost and classroom work involved.
Two and a half years ago, Boswell spent a week in Seattle, Washington, learning directly from the Gottmans.
“We did a lot of practicing in front of them,” said Boswell. “It was intimidating … They are specific about how you do it.”
Her certification required a minimum of 100 hours of videotaped face-to-face interaction with clients, which was then reviewed by a Gottman consultant.
John Gottman’s “The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work,” was first published in 1999.
“He is considered the world’s expert,” said Boswell, who holds an Indiana University graduate degree in marriage and family therapy. “He wanted to understand what makes relationships work … and what ruins them.”
Marriage therapy traditionally has been about increasing communication, active listening and conflict resolution. Gottman suggests that “emotionally intelligent” interaction is the key.
“Doing marriage counseling now is a joy and I see people getting better,” said Boswell.
The book alone has proven successful in helping relationships last, says the introduction of the 2015 reprint of the New York Times best seller. In a randomized clinical trial, unhappy couples that participated in a combination of Gottman workshops on conflict resolution and marital friendship in conjunction with nine sessions of Gottman Method Couples Therapy based on “The Seven Principles” showed the greatest lasting benefit and least relapse when assessed a year later.
“People wait too long to come to couples counseling,” said Boswell. Sixty-nine percent of people have issues with their relationships that could potentially be solved through Gottman techniques. Boswell said the procedures can be applied to friendships, family, children and at work.
A rule of thumb, said Boswell, is to seek help when an argument becomes a gridlock issue, “when you fight about it and you cannot come to a compromise ... before you hate each other.”
The Gottman program is also useful for new couples, said Boswell, who is considering taking the next step in her training to become a national Gottman trainer. She said the Gottman Method is “pro-family” and “pro-relationship” and can help a couple heal even if they aren’t going to stay together.
Part of John Gottman’s studies included the Love Lab in Seattle, Washington. Fifty newly married couples agreed to interact under surveillance with cameras recording their outward reactions and sensors tracking physical signs, such as how quickly their hearts pounded.
With the data compiled over his decades of research, Gottman claims a 91% accuracy rate in predicting whether a couple will remain happily married. He can make that prediction by listening them for just 15 minutes, says the book.
“After tracking the lives of happily married couples for as long as 20 years, I now know that the key to reviving or divorce-proofing a relationship is not simply how you handle your disagreements but how you engage with each other when you’re not fighting,” writes Gottman. The first three of the seven principles are based on strengthening the friendship and trust at the heart of a marriage.
“The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work” explains all seven principles and provides numerous interactive exercises for couples. Gottman’s principles create what he calls a Sound Relationship House.
Learning the principles helps couples learn good ways to interact with one another. Sometimes, said Boswell, people create bad habits through continued failed conflict resolution.
A Gottman therapist can help reverse the damage by serving as a coach while couples talk to one another in a more productive manner and put some of the techniques described by Gottman to work.
A meeting with a Gottman therapist at the Sante Group will start with an assessment followed by a treatment plan.
During the first session, the therapist starts by asking the couple questions and keeping track of not just the oral answers, but physical cues.
“I watch their facial expressions and how they react,” said Boswell. She notes negative or positive methods of interaction.
In sessions two and three, the therapist will meet with them separately.
The fourth session will result in a treatment plan. The basic Gottman couples therapy program is 10 sessions with booster sessions as needed.
“You are forming a relationship with each other,” said Boswell. “It’s really, really powerful stuff.”
Boswell oversees work being done by the therapists at the Sante Group, supervising the use of Gottman Methods.
“I love what I do,” she said. “We’re like a family. We respect each other. We help each other.”
