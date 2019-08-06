ANGOLA — Two bids were opened Monday during a meeting of the Angola Common Council for a streetscape improvement project, both much higher than the engineer's estimate of $220,122.94.
Brooks Construction Company, Fort Wayne, put in a bid of $445,660 for the work which includes adding planters, sidewalks, new lighting and some other electrical work along South Wayne Street from Public Square to Gale Street.
Chuck's Custom Concrete, Fremont, bid $386,337 for the project.
The improvements would be much like the planters, sidewalks and such that have already been installed along North Wayne Street and Maumee Street.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said the high bids most likely come from companies being extremely busy this time of year and other parameters for the project which include not allowing the project to start until the September cruise-in is done and the overall tedious aspect of the work.
"Its not just milling and filling a road," Cope said. "Its planters, pavers and the like."
Councilman Gary Crum asked Cope to have the engineer that made the project estimate look at it again to see why cost is coming in so high. A report can then be made at an upcoming council meeting.
After advice from Kim Shoup, city attorney, the topic was tabled until Cope is able to bring back more information.
Elected official salaries were set for 2020 during Monday's meeting as well. Those salaries are for the mayor, clerk-treasurer and common council members.
2020 will be the third year in a row council members do not get a raise. Their salary will stay at $6,500 for the year. Council's salary has stayed at this amount since 2018.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer will also not see raises in 2020. The mayor's salary will stay at $65,268 and clerk-treasurer's at $68,518.
The last time these offices saw no raise was 2011-12, when the mayor stayed at $44,050 and clerk-treasurer at $53,227.
