ANGOLA — Pleasant Lake Elementary School’s new principal, Val Priller, recognized food service staff Jennifer Abbott and Dena Helmuth with appreciation certificates at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.
“At Pleasant Lake, as soon as I walked in, it’s this all-in, working for the kids, do whatever it takes,” Priller said. “They come every day, and they do a lot more than serve up some meals. They serve up a lot of love, a lot of care and a ton of compassion.”
Abbott and Helmuth have worked at Pleasant Lake since 2010, but for Priller, who took over as principal this summer, their dedication was immediately recognized through the summer meal program.
“On those hot mornings and noon time hours, these lovely ladies were packing, sorting, distributing, doing whatever it took to serve our community,” Priller said. “During those months, we kind of calculated that it might have been around 5,000 meals this summer and the summer before. That’s a lot of packing.”
Abbott and Helmuth know all the students by name and make it a point to interact with them in ways that allow them to keep in touch with the children’s lives and emotions. They always make it a point to smile and approach the administration if they think a child may be particularly upset.
“That is so important to kids. When the kids come in, they greet them. They speak with them. They connect with them. Then when they come upstairs to the office area, they talk about it,” she said. “They go out of their way and above and beyond to show their kindness every morning and of course at lunchtime, too.”
Priller was also touched by Abbott and Helmuth’s personal motivation to make sure that every child went home on Fridays with a hot meal and returned Monday with a full belly.
Abbott and Helmuth also take the initiative to dress the cafeteria up with decorations for different holidays, earning many awed and excited faces from the children.
“They treat children like they are their own children,” Priller said. “I cannot tell you what that means, to know that they’re cared for like that.”
After speaking of their deeds, Priller presented each woman with a framed certificate praising their dedication to service.
