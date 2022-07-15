ANGOLA — A man whose only address is listed as the Steuben County Jail is facing up to 18 years in prison for an assault on his mother that occurred May 14, 2021, after he was found guilty of numerous charges in a Steuben Circuit Court trial that concluded Thursday afternoon.
Matthew Poeppel, 53, showed up at his mother's residence from where he had moved two weeks prior, to her surprise, on May 14, 2021. His mother is 76.
After Poeppel verbally accosted his mother, he ended up striking her then drug her across a concrete patio and back into her house after she tried to flee. Eventually she was able to get away and go to a neighbor's house and call police.
While on the witness stand, testifying on his own behalf, Poeppel said his mother had been aggressive toward him so he picked her up and put her in a chair in self defense.
"That made no sense with her injuries. She had two puncture wounds on her right arm from being grabbed and poked by something; swelling and redness to right cheek from being slapped; a swollen and bruised left arm/hand from being dragged; and a raw left hip from being dragged across a concrete patio," Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said.
The victim, three police officers, the neighbors, Poeppel's son and the victim's granddaughter all testified on behalf of the state.
The granddaughter testified that Poeppel had threatened her with harm if she told anyone about what occurred.
It took the jury of 10 men and two women a little more than 30 minutes to find Poeppel guilty on the four counts against him.
Poeppel was found guilty of Level 5 felony criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury; Level 6 felony intimidation; Class A misdemeanor domestic battery; and Class A misdemeanor interference with reporting a crime.
Earlier this year the court agreed to allow an evaluation to determine whether Poeppel was competent to stand trial. Following an April 18 hearing, Judge Allen Wheat found Poeppel competent to stand trial.
After the verdict, Poeppel admitted to having a prior battery conviction, enhancing his domestic battery conviction into a Level 6 felony.
Poeppel also admitted to being a habitual offender, which could add another 2-6 years to his sentence. Poeppel is set for a sentencing hearing on Aug. 12 and faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 18 years in prison, including the enhancements.
