ANGOLA — Steuben County Board of Commissioners asked Angola Common Council to grant permission to vacate a portion of South Martha Street between East South Street and Wall Street allowing for the ingress and egress of all utilities.
No action was taken.
The area lies contiguous to the Steuben Community Center Parking Lot at 317 S. Wayne St. and the building site of the new Judicial Center at 314 S. Martha St. The Board of Commissioners said that they did not feel that the vacation of this way would hinder the public access within the neighborhoods.
“The small section of Martha Street that lies between, I will say to the east of the Community Center Parking Lot and [with view] to the West of the Judicial Center, we are requesting your consideration for the possible vacation for that particular portion of ground,” said Commission Board President Will Howard.
He reasoned that the county owned most of the property adjoining that street portion. Some of the benefits from the city’s side, said Howard, is that possible vacation would alleviate the city’s responsibility of maintenance of that section of the road.
Howard said that vacation could serve the mutual interests of the city and of the county as it could help enhance security and safety of that area through providing safety benefits for pedestrian traffic from there, as the parking lot “sits essentially across the street from the new Judicial Center,” and those occupying the building or visiting it would have some additional protections for traffic.
“From our standpoint and from the city standpoint I believe we provide some additional security issues for the Judicial Center,” said Howard.
Howard said that at this point Steuben County Board of Commissioners was viewing the portion of the street they asked to be vacated only as a potential egress from that area, for loading and unloading purposes and so that the traffic could be minimized and controlled for safety and security reasons.
Answering to the city council’s suggestions Howard also said that he would not object to having a green space there, but he believed it would be more convenient to have one more egress means from the parking lot.
Common Council members suggested that the plan suggested by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners be executed, but the city retains its ownership over that piece of land. Mayor also mentioned that the city might want the Steuben County Board of Commissioners to consider the way it is set up right now where some space remains “just as a pull around back up.”
Some other considerations included keeping a one-way driveway to try to keep the traffic to the minimum through there. Director of Economic Development and Planning of the City of Angola Jennifer Barclay said it would be the planning office’s suggestion to try to maximize that parking by using Martha Street for on-street parking or handicapped parking “to get them close to the front.”
“As part of the development plan approval that we gave a significant variance for parking for this building, so it would be the planning commission, planning office, it would be our suggestion to try to maximize that parking,” said Barclay.
Howard said that although the Commissioners did not initially have plans of altering the place, with the City’s permission they might consider adding parking spaces.
“I will tell you it will currently be just a means of ingress and egress to the area; we have no current plans of changing it in any way, however when you brought up the opportunity for parking, with the City’s blessing we might put some parking spaces [along],” he said.
The Common Council finally reasoned that it would still need to finalize their response to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners including possible strict restrictions attached to vacating the portion of the street before it would be able to announce that.
