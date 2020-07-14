ANGOLA — An open house at Easterseals RISE has been canceled.
The event celebrating the merger of RISE and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana was scheduled for next week.
"The leadership teams in both Fort Wayne and Angola were really looking forward to sharing our vision for Easterseals RISE with the Angola community at the open house,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc CEO and president. “Unfortunately, when we look at health trends in the area, we know that canceling the open house is the right thing to do for the safety of everyone involved.”
Anyone who would like information about services or employment at Easterseals RISE should visit www.risenei.org. The organization serves disabled residents of Steuben and DeKalb counties.
