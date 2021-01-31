AUBURN — Since opening its doors in Auburn less than three years ago, Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission has provided safe shelter to 69 northeast Indiana women.
With a capacity for only eight women at a time, currently the house has 12 women on its waiting list, said executive director Marisa McKenzie.
“Our ministry goal for 2021 is to obtain a larger building that will allow us to continue the Hearten House program while also offering shelter and a broader range of services to homeless woman and children,” McKenzie said.
Hearten House will highlight the need to take the next step in its ministry during its second annual gala Feb. 6. The gala will be hosted as a virtual event and will include a silent auction along with short testimonials and guest speakers.
Hearten House, a ministry of DeKalb Community Impact Corporation, opened in April 2018.
“Finding safe shelter is a continuing need for many women in our community, and Hearten House is committed to meeting that need,” McKenzie said.
“Every woman that walks through the door at Hearten House feels the love and acceptance of Jesus and the love and encouragement of staff. This love enables the women to start the healing process and begin believing in themselves. This is when real changes, lifelong changes, begin to occur.”
McKenzie said Hearten House serves women in the northeast Indiana area, especially in rural areas where there may be far fewer resources available to them.
As well as gaining safe shelter, women at Hearten House receive services including mental health care, counseling, parenting skills, physical fitness and equine therapy. Programming includes healthy relationships, boundaries, overcoming grief, forgiveness, financial literacy, self-esteem, as well as Bible studies. The house is staffed 24 hours a day to provide supervision, guidance and accountability to the residents, McKenzie said. A typical stay at Hearten House is 6-12 months.
“One of the things that we really teach our women is how to love themselves. But we also teach them that there’s consequences to your actions, and teach them how to overcome destructive lifestyles,” McKenzie said.
Volunteering in the community also is a large part of the program.
“We’re very big on volunteering. It’s so important to give back what’s been given to us,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie notes the success stories of women who have graduated from the Hearten House program.
“We have four former residents who are now employed at Hearten House. Out of 40 of our women that came to us who had no contact with their children, 34 gained rights back to their children while they were at Hearten House. That’s amazing,” McKenzie said.
“Others have graduated and moved out on their own. They have full custody of their children. They’re working full-time ... and just really doing so amazing.”
Recently, the mission launched an after-care program that allows women to continue to participate in programming, be mentored by staff, attend classes, receive services and remain a part of the program even after they move out. They also will begin mentoring other women in the program, McKenzie explained.
“We realized that it’s really difficult to go from a completely structured program with 24-hour support to moving out and having far less structure,” McKenzie said.
Currently, four women are participating in the after-care program.
“It’s going so great. It’s just a great way to keep them involved. And also it makes them really feel proud of themselves because it’s like, ‘You know what, now I’m mentoring someone and I’m helping them through this journey.’ And so, it’s been pretty awesome to watch.”
As she looks toward finding a larger building to accommodate women and their children, McKenzie said she would like to have a facility with a capacity for 30 beds.
“I know that there’s a perfect building out there for us, and I’m just kind of waiting for it to fall into place,” she added.
Billed as “Hope for the Future,” the Feb. 6 gala will begin at 6 p.m. and last for an hour. All are welcome to link to the event at dciconline.org. Already, some of the auction items can be viewed at the link, and viewers will be able to re-watch the event after it is livestreamed and donate or bid on items. The auction will close two days after the gala.
Hearten House also is seeking event sponsors, who will receive gala party packs to be enjoyed during the virtual event. To register visit dciconline.org.
“Our women are coming to us broken and hurting and hopeless, and they leave empowered and full of hope,” McKenzie said.
“The idea is we want everybody to attend (the gala). It will just be a really great way to learn about what Hearten House is doing in the community.”
