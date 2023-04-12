ANGOLA — With a vote of support from the Steuben County Council on Tuesday, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has government commitments totaling $1.5 million to go toward its new Cameron Education and Innovation Center.
The money from local government will be matched with an Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant of $1.5 million. It was the only READI grant approved for Steuben County.
The Education and Innovation Center is going to be built on the southeast side of the hospital campus on land bordered by East South Street and South John Street.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Angola Common Council approved $750,000 toward the facility. Later Tuesday morning, the Steuben County Council voted 6-1 for the same amount, though it technically won't be formally approved until May 9.
“We are appreciative of the support provided by the City and County Councils. The Cameron Education and Innovation Center is designed to provide community and economic benefit in a variety of ways," said Angie Logan, Cameron's CEO.
Cameron's Education and Innovation Center will bring health education facilities to Steuben County to hopefully stem the nursing shortage and prepare people for a variety of careers in health care.
Cameron will work in concert with Trine University's health sciences offerings.
"In addition to housing Trine’s Health Sciences Program, this new facility will support education and simulation opportunities for our first responders, our K-12 schools and other local organizations," Logan said.
The new 30,000 square-foot facility will be used for developing health science programs in collaboration with Trine University with the priority for nursing undergraduate programs that will help alleviate a nursing shortage in the community.
The total project cost of the facility is $8 million to $10 million.
Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., told the Angola Council READI grants require that 60% of the funding should come from private sources, 20% from READI, and that should be matched by 20% from the community.
"Cameron is committed to lifting up and investing in this community aimed at boosting its growth and success. The Cameron Education and Innovation Center is an extension of those ongoing efforts," Logan said.
While the city's funding has been finalized, the county's has not. The Steuben County Board of Commissioners has to make a request of the council for the funding. Then that has to be published in a legal ad before it can officially go before the council for an appropriation.
The county has yet to identify where the funds will come from. It is possible that the county will tap into its American Rescue Plan Act funds that have yet to be earmarked for projects.
The county's approval helps the hospital meet deadlines associated with the READI grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.