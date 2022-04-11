BLOOMINGTON — The $416 million gift Indiana University Health made to IU’s School of Medicine late last year exceeds the health system’s charitable contributions to the university over the previous decade. In fact, the gift, made without any publicity, is bigger than the combined total of all charitable contributions IU Health has made during the 11 years since it changed its name from Clarian Health to IU Health.
The health system’s public relations consultant has so far refused to answer questions about why the system’s leaders decided last year to make such an enormous and unusual gift.
Charitable gift raised eyebrows
The donation has raised questions among state lawmakers and health care advocates, especially because neither the health system nor the university announced it was given.
Instead, the health system listed the gift as a “contribution to related entity” on its balance sheet in a financial report IU Health files with the state. The health system identified the recipient of the contribution on page 51 of the 53-page report. The donation was first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal.
Critics of the health system, including Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, have said the gift and lack of fanfare that typically surround such windfalls “raises eyebrows.”
And a consumer health advocate said he suspects IU Health donated the money so it would not look as profitable to avoid further questions about the high health care prices Hoosiers pay.
IU Health had $862 million revenue surplus in 2021
IU Health, a nonprofit health system, generated a surplus last year of $862 million, according to the report it filed with the state. That figure shows how much more money the nonprofit received compared to what it spent. IU Health lists that surplus as “excess of revenue over expenses.”
In business, that’s called a profit.
If IU Health had not made that $416 million gift to IU last year, its surplus last year would have exceeded the surplus from 2020, which was more than $1.1 billion, up 81% from 2015.
On average, in the past three years, IU Health has generated an annual surplus exceeding $1 billion.
Those surpluses arrived during the worst global public health crisis in a century. And legislators are taking notice. State lawmakers asked health care providers and others to present a plan to bring Indiana hospital prices more in line with national averages by 2025.
Gift’s aims include more nurses, better health
IU Health public relations consultant Jeff Swiatek said via email that the aims of the $416 million gift to the IU School of Medicine include increasing the number of nursing graduates and improving health outcomes in Indiana.
However, both the nursing shortage and subpar health outcomes for Hoosier have existed for years. Swiatek refused to answer questions about what changed last year to prompt IU Health to make such an unusual — and unusually large — gift to the school.
Lowering the surplus
The financial reports also show the health system reported annual $1 billion surpluses in each of the past three years in spite of unusual gifts or expenses. In each of the past three years, those expenses or gifts lowered the health system’s surplus by more than $100 million.
In 2019, IU Health made a $145 million gift to Indiana University. In 2020, it incurred a $131 million expense related to the liquidation of a pension plan. And then last year, it approved the $416 million payment to the IU School of Medicine.
Reports the health system has to file with the state and the Internal Revenue Service show the $416 million gift is unusual both in style and scope.
None of the financial reports for the years 2015 through 2020 list a “contribution to related entity.” The $145 million payment the health system made to IU in 2019 was listed as a “contribution to related party,” but was earmarked for “costs associated with a new medical and education research building.”
In a different document IU Health has to file with the IRS, that $145 million payment is listed — on page 117 of 191 — under “grants and other assistance to organizations, governments and individuals in the United States.”
IU Health, formerly called Clarian Health Partners, gave nearly $400 million of such grants from 2009 to 2019. While grant recipients included Goodwill, Gleaners Food Bank and the IU Foundation, about 84% of that $400 million went directly to either IU or its school of medicine. But only twice during that 11-year stretch did the gift exceed $50 million. And only in 2019 did it exceed $100 million. Until December, when IU Health told IU officials about the gift of $416 million.
Those figures in the IRS records exclude smaller charitable giving from other parts of the IU Health system. For example, IU Health Bloomington, which files a separate financial report with the IRS, in 2019 made one charitable contribution, of about $472,000, to the Bloomington Health Foundation. IU Health Bloomington that year generated a surplus of $115 million.
