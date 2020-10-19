ANGOLA — The spooky fun starts Friday in downtown Angola and continues through Nov. 6 thanks to celebrations planned for both Halloween and Day of the Dead thanks in part to the Downtown Angola Coalition, Ridenour Acres, Cahoots and the Steuben County Commissioners.
Festivities begin Sunday at Cahoots Coffee Cafe with a pumpkin carving contest.
Registration and drop-off for pumpkins is from 2-3 p.m. with judging from 3-3:30 p.m. Winners will be announced as the judging ends and winners will take home cash prizes.
The 18 and over age group will see a $100 cash prize, $50 for the 13 to 17 age group and $25 for the 12 and under division.
Pumpkins will stay on display until Nov. 1 and anyone in need of a pumpkin for the contest can stop at Ridenour Acres to pick one up with a $10 deposit that will be returned at registration for the contest.
On Halloween, there will be a costume contest in front of the Brokaw Movie House from 4-5 p.m., before Trick or Treating begins.
The costume contest will include categories for individuals, group costumes and age divisions, with prizes for the winners in each.
After the contest, stay in downtown Angola for Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. Masks will be required and people are asked to move in a counter-clockwise fashion around the circle to collect candy.
There will be a traveling trophy awarded for the best costumed business, which will be awarded at 6:45 p.m.
Judges for the best costumed business trophy will be anonymous and businesses are asked to be outside handing out candy.
From the end of October through Nov. 6, Day of the Dead altars will be set up at several businesses in the downtown to celebrate the multi-day holiday that is celebrated throughout Mexico, typically on Nov. 1.
There will be sugar skull decorating at Cahoots and other activities planned.
For more information on the spooky happenings, visit downtownangola.org.
