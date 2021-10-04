ANGOLA — An Angola man who was set to go on trial starting today for an alleged violent crime rampage in September 2018 has entered into a plea agreement with the state and is to be sentenced in November.
On Sept. 20, 2018, Dwain Horner, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly broke into homes and assaulted women in Angola and rural Fremont.
Horner entered into and rejected one previous plea agreement with the state that could have resulted in a prison sentence of 37 years.
The current agreement has Horner pleading guilty to three Level 4 felony burglaries. If the agreement is accepted by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat, Horner could be sentenced up to 36 years in prison, fined up to $10,000 and be forced to pay restitution, if applicable.
Horner originally was charged with three Level 3 felonies — two allegations of burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement; a Level 5 felony, attempted kidnapping; two counts of Level 6 felony strangulation; two counts of Level 6 felony residential entry; and two counts of misdemeanor battery.
When Horner proffered his plea agreement in August 2019, he said he was intoxicated when the crimes were allegedly committed and did not clearly recall the incidents.
His rampage allegedly started in the early morning hours in Angola. Horner broke into a house in the 200 block of South Darling Street and battered, strangled and forcefully removed a woman from her bedroom while holding a knife, say court documents. He broke into a second house in Angola before allegedly going to a rural home, which he entered, allegedly assaulting a woman in her bedroom.
Police ended up finding Horner in a shed in the rural Fremont subdivision of Tamarac Trails. He has been incarcerated ever since in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Horner is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in Steuben Circuit Court.
