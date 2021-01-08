ANGOLA — The coronavirus pandemic hurt many Angola businesses in 2020 and slowed new development and infrastructure projects in the city, but Mayor Richard Hickman said this year has the potential to see the city rebound in a big way.
Hickman, now in his fifth term as mayor, says working toward meeting an urgent need for new housing and making Angola a more appealing place to live and work are two of the items that top his administration’s agenda in 2021.
Hickman says Angola, like many other communities in northern Indiana, currently has more job openings than it does workers to fill those positions. Over the past several years Steuben County’s population has grown, but the pace of growth has been limited by the available housing stock.
“There are more than 500 job openings available right now in Angola,” Hickman said. “It’s just a matter of needing more housing so people are able to live and work here.”
Hickman says Angola needs a mixture of single-family homes, senior housing and multi-family units.
Fortunately, several housing projects are underway and they should help alleviate some of the demand when they are completed.
Enterprise Pointe, a three-story apartment complex for artists and entrepreneurs being constructed on land belonging to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., is expected to be finished and ready for tenants to move in later this year.
Another assisted living facility for seniors is planned to be built to the east of Pine Run Drive and several other projects are in preliminary stages.
Besides housing, Hickman says he wants to continue beautifying Angola’s historic downtown district.
Specifically, he wants to extend the sidewalk planters and landscaping in place on West Maumee Street to the other blocks extending from the Public Square.
The first block of South Wayne Street is a prime candidate for such treatment, which would involve redoing the sidewalk to create space for the planters. The first block of East Maumee Street is another segment the city has identified for similar landscaping work.
“We’d like to do one this year with the goal of doing another block next year and then one each year after that,” he said.
Additionally, Hickman said more improvements are on tap for Firemen’s Park on Williams Street. Last year, the city erected a new pavilion at the 6-acre outdoor recreational area. This year, new restroom facilities are scheduled to go in.
While coronavirus-induced shutdowns have caused revenue problems for Indiana, Angola should still be able to accomplish these projects, thanks to years of fiscal responsibility that have resulted in a sizable rainy day fund.
“We’re fortunate,” Hickman said. “We’ve kept good balances in our rainy day fund. We should be in good shape for this year.”
