ANGOLA — The Steuben Pride Committee, hosted by the First Congregational United Church of Christ, is raising funds and friends for the second Steuben Pride Festival taking place June 18 at Commons Park in Angola.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is invited to help fund the event by purchasing t-shirts and hats. Visit steubenpride.org to place an order.
In addition, businesses are also invited to sponsor the festival or participate as a vendor. Email sponsorship@steubenpride.org for more information about sponsorship and vendor opportunities. Dozens of local businesses have already stepped to the plate to support Steuben Pride. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Steuben Pride website, steubenpride.org.
The Steuben Pride Festival will take place 1-6 p.m. on June 18 at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Commons Park.
A community parade will kick off the festival at 12:30 p.m. outside the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square. The opening speaker is the Rev. Nikki Shaw of the Congregational Church.
When the event opens at 1 p.m. at the park, the featured speaker will be Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.
Entertainment will be provided by Keep it Simple DJ and The Folk N Rollers. Food will be provided by Gump’s Smokin BBQ.
