INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced Thursday.
Included locally were the Albion, Fremont and LaGrange fire departments.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments.
Local fire departments receiving the grants in 2021 included:
• Albion Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000 for safety;
• Fremont Fire Department, $5,000 for safety; and,
• LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000 for wildlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.