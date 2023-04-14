ANGOLA — Following the recent Water Availability Study conducted in Angola at the behest of the Angola Water Department, a new initiative is being taken on.
The Water Department is seeking local homeowner volunteers that are willing to have their wells monitored to help keep track of the water availability in the area.
“This data will supplement existing hydrologic data in the region,” reads the announcement from Angola Water Department. “The data collected and transmitted in real-time data for assessing groundwater conditions in the region.”
Water Superintendent Tom Selman said they are looking for volunteers that have the right type of wells where the department can put a monitoring device that will record the level of water inside the well and transmit data using wi-fi.
The data then will be submitted to the cloud, and the water department will be able to retrieve it to see if there are some seasonal or other variations.
“We are just trying to gather as much data around this surrounding area to see where we are starting at and hopefully get a trend for if we are overdrawing or if we are OK with our water supply,” said Selman.
He explained that they need a specific type of well for this program to be located within a one-to-two-mile radius of Angola, four inches or larger in diameter, and wells that are connected to wi-fi.
One more variable the water department assesses when taking in volunteers is whether they are planning on moving in the next half a dozen years as the initial monitoring period is approximately four years and that can be extended.
The monitoring will require installing a small device on the cap of the well and installing a transducer inside the cap that will be working like sonar and bend the signal to measure the distance from the cap of the well to the water surface.
The data will be collected daily, including late at night when people do not use water a lot and it sits stationary. The data will be used to get a baseline of where the underground water stays now and chart it in the next few years to make sure that the community is not overdrawing its water supply.
Right now, according to the recent Water Availability Study findings, Angola has about 5 million gallons of water a day surplus, but the water department wants to make sure that after the findings of this study that Angola residents still have a sufficient water supply.
“We want to see that we don’t change what we are doing, or if we do — monitor how much,” said Selman. “I don’t want to be 10 years from now and say we no longer have that surplus of water due to municipalities or agriculture, or home use.”
For now, the department managed to obtain funds for four years of water monitoring, and it hopes that by then another agency — either the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, or the U.S. Geological Survey or The St. Joseph River Basin Commission will start contributing to it.
“There are quite a few different parties that are interested in what we are doing because it affects them also,” said Selman.
He explained that they managed to get a few volunteers so far, but they are still having troubles with people responding and meeting the criteria for the study, especially wi-fi availability. Ten good locations, said Selman, would satisfy the need for an array of choices for the geology specialists to pick for the study.
“I am hoping five or six is what we are going to end up with,” said Selman.
For further information or to volunteer, contact Selman at 665-9363 or at water@angolain.org.
